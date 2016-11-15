BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Ebay Inc
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co
Nov 15 Wincor Nixdorf AG :
* FY net sales totaled 2,579 million euros ($2.77 billion), up 6 pct on the prior-year figure (2014/2015: 2,427 million euros)
* Operating profit totals 198 million euros in fiscal 2015/2016 after non-recurring items
* Having accounted for transaction costs of 54 million euros attributable to the business combination with diebold, profit for the annual period totaled 102 million euros (2014/2015: 8 million euros)
* FY operating profit, i.e., earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA), reached 194 million euros (2014/2015: 102 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co
* OneREIT - FFO, adjusted per unit increased 2.9% to 10.8 cents for quarter ended March 31, 2017