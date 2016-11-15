BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management cuts sole share stake in Air Products & Chemicals
* Pershing Square Capital Management LP cuts sole share stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 41.1 percent to 2.3 million shares
Nov 15 UCB SA :
* The Lancet publishes first head-to-head study of Cimzia (certolizumab pegol) and Humira (adalimumab) in bio-naïve rheumatoid arthritis patients
* Study did not meet its primary endpoints for superiority, demonstrating no statistically significant difference in efficacy between Cimzia and Humira in combination with MTX
* Data from study demonstrated that switching between these anti-TNFS without a wash-out period was beneficial to some patients
* Bell Canada announces illegal access of Bell customer information by an anonymous hacker