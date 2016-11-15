BRIEF-Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake in Dow Chemical, ups sole stake in Cognizant
* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake in Dow Chemical Co of 3.55 million shares- sec filing
Nov 15 Euronext:
* Cybergun to issue 745,793 new shares on the market Alternext Paris as of Nov. 17
* Reference price: 1.06 euro, reason: issue reserved of dedicated person Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pQjbgG) Further company coverage: