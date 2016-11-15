Nov 15 Topdanmark :

* Q3 combined ratio 83.2 percent (Reuters poll 86.5 percent)

* Assumes unchanged assumed decline in non-life premiums in 2016

* In life insurance, a 5 pct growth in regular premiums is assumed for 2016

* Share buy-back programme for 2016 is upgraded by 200 million Danish crowns ($28.80 million) to 1.65 billion crowns, representing a buy-back yield of 10.0 pct

* For 2017, assumed premium level remains practically unchanged for non-life insurance compared to 2016

* Q3 pre-tax profit 662 million crowns (Reuters poll 456 million crowns)

* Q3 post-tax profit 533 million (Reuters poll 356 million crowns)

* Q3 combined ratio assumed combined ratio for 2016 improved from around 89 to 87-88, excluding run-off in Q4 2016 percent

* Post-Tax profit forecast model for 2016 is upgraded to 1.20-1.30 billion crowns from 1.00-1.10 billion crowns, excluding run-off in Q4 2016

* Assumptions for profit forecast model for 2017 remain practically unchanged

* Assumptions for profit forecast model for 2017 remain practically unchanged

* Assumed 2017 combined ratio excluding run-off: 90-91 ($1 = 6.9439 Danish crowns)