Nov 15 Medicines Co :

* The Medicines Company and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals present positive results from ORION-1 phase 2 study of Inclisiran (formerly PCSK9si)

* Medicines Co- Inclisiran was generally well tolerated and no material safety issue was observed

* Medicines Co - All differences relative to placebo in these 497 patients were statistically significant in phase 2 study of Inclisiran