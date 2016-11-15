BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management cuts sole share stake in Mondelez
* Pershing Square Capital Management cuts sole share stake in Mondelez to 19.9 million share from 22.9 million shares - SEC filing
Nov 15 Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells Fargo Advisors and Sigfig collaborate on digital advisory offering
* Wells Fargo & Co - Wells Fargo Advisors, Sigfig collaborate to develop a digital advisory offering for WFA to begin piloting in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pershing Square Capital Management cuts sole share stake in Mondelez to 19.9 million share from 22.9 million shares - SEC filing
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 109,800 shares in Citigroup Inc - sec filing