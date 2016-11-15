Nov 15 Koninklijke Brill NV :

* Brill Q3 in line with expectations, margin guidance improved

* 2016 ebitda margin is expected to improve by more than 200 basis points versus 2015

* Confirms its 2016 outlook of 2-3 pct organic growth in revenue and improves the outlook for profitability Source text: bit.ly/2gdOOQK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)