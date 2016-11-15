BRIEF-Bell Canada announces illegal access of Bell customer information by an anonymous hacker
Nov 15 Mycronic Ab (Publ)
* Mycronic signs agreement on long-term bank financing of 700 msek
* This funding strengthens the Group's ability to act regarding further acquisitions and growth. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 29,600 shares in Twitter Inc - sec filing