BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management dissolves sole share stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals
* Pershing Square Capital Management dissolves sole share stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15 Nanobiotix SA :
* Q3 revenue 58,556 euros ($62,807.17) versus 47,636 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 A county in New York state has sued Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson and other drugmakers, accusing them of fraudulent marketing to play down the risks of prescription opioid painkillers, leading to a drug epidemic.