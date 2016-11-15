BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Apple, cuts share stake in Netflix
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Apple Inc of 1,400 shares - SEC filing
Nov 15 Unibail-Rodamco SE :
* Successfully placed a bond with a maturity of 8 years and 3 months (February 2025) for a total amount of 500 million euros ($536.35 million)
* Bond will offer a fixed coupon of 0.875 pct, the lowest ever coupon achieved by Unibail-Rodamco on the public bond market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9322 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Paulson & Co Inc takes share stake in Amazon of 5,500 shares - SEC filing