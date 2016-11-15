Nov 15 Unibail-Rodamco SE :

* Successfully placed a bond with a maturity of 8 years and 3 months (February 2025) for a total amount of 500 million euros ($536.35 million)

* Bond will offer a fixed coupon of 0.875 pct, the lowest ever coupon achieved by Unibail-Rodamco on the public bond market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9322 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)