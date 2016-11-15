BRIEF-Soros Fund Management more than triples share stake in Microsoft, takes share stake in Snap, Alibaba
* More than triples share stake in Microsoft to 12,800 shares
Nov 15 Boeing Co :
* Boeing to consolidate defense and space sites to improve operating efficiency
* International units aligned in new global operations group
* By the end of 2020, Boeing will reduce defense and space sites facilities space by approximately 4.5 million square feet
* Boeing Defence Australia, Boeing Defense Saudi Arabia, Boeing Defence United Kingdom will be aligned, managed in new global operations group
* Boeing says also will close its El Paso, Texas, and Newington, Va., sites
* "With the moves, Los Angeles county gains about 1,600 positions, with St. Louis gaining 500 and Huntsville about 400"
* Boeing Defence Australia, Boeing Defense Saudi Arabia, Boeing Defence UK will be managed in new global operations group led by David Pitchforth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shineco Inc reports third quarter of 2017 financial results