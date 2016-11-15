BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Apple, cuts share stake in Netflix
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Apple Inc of 1,400 shares - SEC filing
Nov 15 Citigroup Inc
* Citigroup Inc - credit card charge-offs 2.28 percent in october versus 2.09 percent in september - sec filing
* Citigroup Inc - credit card delinquency rate 1.56 percent at october end versus 1.53 percent at september end Source text : bit.ly/2eXjRLB Further company coverage:
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Apple Inc of 1,400 shares - SEC filing
* Paulson & Co Inc takes share stake in Amazon of 5,500 shares - SEC filing