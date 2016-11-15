Nov 15 Newmont Mining Corp :

* Newmont declares commercial production at Long Canyon

* Newmont Mining Corp - "on track to complete value-adding expansions at Tanami by 2017 and at Carlin by 2018"

* Newmont Mining Corp - first phase of development is expected to produce between 100,000 and 150,000 ounces of gold per year over an 8 year mine life