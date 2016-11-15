BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma announces quarterly loss per share $0.11
* Hemispherx Biopharma announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
Nov 15 Newmont Mining Corp :
* Newmont declares commercial production at Long Canyon
* Newmont Mining Corp - "on track to complete value-adding expansions at Tanami by 2017 and at Carlin by 2018"
* Newmont Mining Corp - first phase of development is expected to produce between 100,000 and 150,000 ounces of gold per year over an 8 year mine life
* 12 West Capital Management Lp reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Shake Shack Inc as of May 4 - SEC filing