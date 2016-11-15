BRIEF-Oxbridge RE Holdings reports qtrly EPS $0.22
* Oxbridge RE Holdings qtrly basic and diluted common share $0.22
Nov 15 Patriot National Inc
* Patriot National- on Nov 8, Michael Corey notified Steven Mariano, chairman of board inc he would resign from board effective immediately
* Patriot National - co believes and resignation letter notes, that Corey resigned based on disagreements regarding aspects of Co's "operational direction" Source text (bit.ly/2fDeZwT) Further company coverage:
* Oxbridge RE Holdings qtrly basic and diluted common share $0.22
* Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp reports 6.67 percent passive stake in TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp as on May 5, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pOYeU8) Further company coverage: