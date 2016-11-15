BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents
* Company has resolved SEC comments and filed its annual financial documents
Nov 15 SunOpta Inc :
* SunOpta Inc - Hendrik Jacobs, president and chief executive officer of company resigned from his position as CEO - sec filing
* SunOpta Inc- Katrina L. Houde, a member of board, began serving as company s interim CEO on November 11, 2016
* SunOpta Inc- Alan Murray, chairman of board resigned from his position as chairman of board and as a member of board on November 9, 2016
* SunOpta Inc- Houde will serve as interim CEO until board s election of a new, permanent CEO
* SunOpta Inc- Dean Hollis appointed as chairman of board
* Q1 revenue $254,700