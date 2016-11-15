Nov 15 SunOpta Inc :

* SunOpta Inc - Hendrik Jacobs, president and chief executive officer of company resigned from his position as CEO - sec filing

* SunOpta Inc- Katrina L. Houde, a member of board, began serving as company s interim CEO on November 11, 2016

* SunOpta Inc- Alan Murray, chairman of board resigned from his position as chairman of board and as a member of board on November 9, 2016

* SunOpta Inc- Houde will serve as interim CEO until board s election of a new, permanent CEO

* SunOpta Inc- Dean Hollis appointed as chairman of board