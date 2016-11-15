Nov 15 Stemcells Inc :

* On November 11, 2016 co & units entered into an asset purchase agreement with Boco Silicon Valley -sec filing

* Stemcells-Sellers will sell to Boco US certain stem and progenitor cell lines that have been researched, studied or manufactured by company since 2007

* Stemcells- sellers will sell to Boco US certain stem, progenitor cell lines in exchange for $4 million in cash