BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents
* Company has resolved SEC comments and filed its annual financial documents
Nov 15 Stemcells Inc :
* On November 11, 2016 co & units entered into an asset purchase agreement with Boco Silicon Valley -sec filing
* Stemcells-Sellers will sell to Boco US certain stem and progenitor cell lines that have been researched, studied or manufactured by company since 2007
* Stemcells- sellers will sell to Boco US certain stem, progenitor cell lines in exchange for $4 million in cash Source text(bit.ly/2fVnDKb) Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $254,700 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: