BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents
* Company has resolved SEC comments and filed its annual financial documents
Nov 15 WaferGen Bio-systems Inc :
* Wafergen Bio-Systems announces stockholder approval of merger with Takara Bio
* Wafergen Bio-Systems Inc - "look forward" to closing transaction in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company has resolved SEC comments and filed its annual financial documents
* Q1 revenue $254,700 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: