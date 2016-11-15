BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents
* Company has resolved SEC comments and filed its annual financial documents
Nov 15 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Fennec Pharmaceuticals - approved amendment to exercise price of warrants originally issued on Dec 3, 2014 from $3.60 to $2.50
* Amendment will become effective on November 29, 2016
* Q1 revenue $254,700