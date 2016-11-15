BRIEF-Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.002
* Q1 loss per share $0.002
Nov 16 Generation Healthcare Reit
* "reiterate our previously announced earnings and distribution guidance for financial year ended june 2017"
* Expect a 2017 financial year underlying net operating income per unit of 10.21 cents
* Currently forecast underlying net operating income of 10.21 cents per unit for fy17
* Expect fy17 distribution per unit of 8.973 cents, an 88% payout ratio.
* Caladrius Biosciences announces 2017 first quarter financial results