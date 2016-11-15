Nov 15 Equity One Inc :

* Equity one - upon termination of merger agreement under certain circumstances, co may be required to pay regency termination fee of $150 million - sec filing

* Equity one- if deal is terminated due to failure of stockholders to approve deal, co will have to to reimburse regency for deal expenses upto $45 million

* Equity one - upon termination of merger agreement under certain circumstances, regency may be required to pay company a termination fee of $240 million