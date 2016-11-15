BRIEF-Oxbridge RE Holdings reports qtrly EPS $0.22
* Oxbridge RE Holdings qtrly basic and diluted common share $0.22
Nov 15 Equity One Inc :
* Equity one - upon termination of merger agreement under certain circumstances, co may be required to pay regency termination fee of $150 million - sec filing
* Equity one- if deal is terminated due to failure of stockholders to approve deal, co will have to to reimburse regency for deal expenses upto $45 million
* Equity one - upon termination of merger agreement under certain circumstances, regency may be required to pay company a termination fee of $240 million Source text (bit.ly/2fegNvM) Further company coverage:
* Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp reports 6.67 percent passive stake in TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp as on May 5, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pOYeU8) Further company coverage: