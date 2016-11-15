BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents
* Company has resolved SEC comments and filed its annual financial documents
Nov 15 SIFCO Industries Inc :
* SIFCO Industries Inc - credit agreement matures on June 25, 2020 and consists of senior secured loans in an principal amount of up to $39.9 million-sec filing
* Credit facility of $39.9 million is composed of a senior secured revolving credit facility of a maximum of $35 million
* SIFCO Industries - effective November 9, 2016, sifco industries, inc. Entered into an amended and restated credit and security agreement
* Says credit facility also consists of a senior secured term loan facility of up to $4.9 million
* Q1 revenue $254,700