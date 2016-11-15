Nov 15 SIFCO Industries Inc :

* SIFCO Industries Inc - credit agreement matures on June 25, 2020 and consists of senior secured loans in an principal amount of up to $39.9 million-sec filing

* Credit facility of $39.9 million is composed of a senior secured revolving credit facility of a maximum of $35 million

* SIFCO Industries - effective November 9, 2016, sifco industries, inc. Entered into an amended and restated credit and security agreement

* Says credit facility also consists of a senior secured term loan facility of up to $4.9 million