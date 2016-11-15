Nov 15 Devoteam SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 130.8 million euros ($140.3 million) versus 114.9 million euros year ago

* Revenue for the year 2016 should grow 13 pct compared to 2015 and should be in the high range of the guidance released previously

* FY operating margin should be close to 8.5 pct of the revenue Source text: bit.ly/2fCympE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)