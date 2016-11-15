BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management dissolves sole share stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals
* Pershing Square Capital Management dissolves sole share stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15 Ose Immunotherapeutics SA :
* Selexis and Ose Immunotherapeutics collaborate to advance development of immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases
* Announced signing of two service agreements that provide Ose Immunotherapeutics with access to research cell banks (rcbs) from Selexis SUREtechnology platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pershing Square Capital Management dissolves sole share stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc - SEC filing
May 15 A county in New York state has sued Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson and other drugmakers, accusing them of fraudulent marketing to play down the risks of prescription opioid painkillers, leading to a drug epidemic.