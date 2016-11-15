BRIEF-Bell Canada announces illegal access of Bell customer information by an anonymous hacker
Nov 15 Ymagis SA :
* Q3 revenue 42.3 million euros ($45.38 million), up 11.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 29,600 shares in Twitter Inc - sec filing