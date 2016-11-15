BRIEF-Paulson & Co Inc takes share stake in Amazon, Arconic - SEC filing
* Paulson & Co Inc takes share stake in Amazon of 5,500 shares - SEC filing
Nov 15 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SA :
* Says reaches licensing agreement with Lionsgate LBE Inc for the right to develop Lionsgate indoor leisure centers all over the world
* Spin master announces secondary offering of approximately C$150 million