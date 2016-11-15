BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management cuts sole share stake in Mondelez
* Pershing Square Capital Management cuts sole share stake in Mondelez to 19.9 million share from 22.9 million shares - SEC filing
Nov 15 (Reuters) -
* Carl Icahn says "spoke to Trump, Steve Mnuchin and Wilbur Ross are being considered for treasury and commerce, both would be great choices" - tweet Source text: bit.ly/2fuqCZl
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 109,800 shares in Citigroup Inc - sec filing