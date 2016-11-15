BRIEF-Bell Canada announces illegal access of Bell customer information by an anonymous hacker
* Bell Canada announces illegal access of Bell customer information by an anonymous hacker
Nov 15 Societe Pour L'informatique Industrielle SA :
* Q2 revenue of 101.0 million euros ($108.3 million)versus 82.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bell Canada announces illegal access of Bell customer information by an anonymous hacker
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 29,600 shares in Twitter Inc - sec filing