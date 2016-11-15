BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management cuts sole share stake in Air Products & Chemicals
* Pershing Square Capital Management LP cuts sole share stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 41.1 percent to 2.3 million shares
Nov 15 Livanova Plc :
* On November 15, Board approved an amendment to share repurchase program previously approved by Board of Directors on August 1, 2016 - SEC filing
* Amended share repurchase program authorizes company to repurchase up to $50 million of company's ordinary shares through December 31, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2fT1LLO) Further company coverage:
* Pershing Square Capital Management LP cuts sole share stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 41.1 percent to 2.3 million shares
* Bell Canada announces illegal access of Bell customer information by an anonymous hacker