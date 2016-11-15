Nov 15 Livanova Plc :

* On November 15, Board approved an amendment to share repurchase program previously approved by Board of Directors on August 1, 2016 - SEC filing

* Amended share repurchase program authorizes company to repurchase up to $50 million of company's ordinary shares through December 31, 2016