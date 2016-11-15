BRIEF-Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake in Dow Chemical, ups sole stake in Cognizant
* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake in Dow Chemical Co of 3.55 million shares- sec filing
Nov 15 Baccarat SA :
* Q3 revenue 32.6 million euros ($34.96 million) versus 34.8 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake in Dow Chemical Co of 3.55 million shares- sec filing
* SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pQjbgG) Further company coverage: