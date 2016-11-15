BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management cuts sole share stake in Air Products & Chemicals
* Pershing Square Capital Management LP cuts sole share stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 41.1 percent to 2.3 million shares
Nov 15 Discovery Air Inc :
* Deal was approved by 89.59% of 9,614,706 votes cast by company voting shareholders
* Discovery Air says majority of minority shareholders voted in favour of deal approving previously announced sale of Co's unit Discovery Air Fire Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bell Canada announces illegal access of Bell customer information by an anonymous hacker