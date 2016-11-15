BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Citigroup, McDonalds
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 109,800 shares in Citigroup Inc - sec filing
Nov 15 Capelli SA :
* H1 backlog 234.4 million euros ($251.37 million) versus 182.6 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 49.0 million euros versus 30.3 million euros year ago
* Target for the 2016/2017 financial year reaffirmed and assured growth for 2017/2018 Source text: bit.ly/2fRM60s Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 Index provider MSCI announced Monday changes to its indexes as a result of its semi-annual market reclassification including the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index .