BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management cuts sole share stake in Mondelez
* Pershing Square Capital Management cuts sole share stake in Mondelez to 19.9 million share from 22.9 million shares - SEC filing
Nov 15 Il Sole 24 Ore Spa
* Says it appointed Franco Moscetti as new CEO of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 109,800 shares in Citigroup Inc - sec filing