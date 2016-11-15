Nov 15 Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Effective April 1, 2017, eligible ground, flight attendant employees will get a 6 percent base pay increase at all steps of the pay scale

* In addition, 6 percent pool will be made available for "merit employee" pay increases based on performance, current pay relative to peers

* Effective January 1, 2017, company's automatic contribution to employee 401(K) account to increase to 3 percent