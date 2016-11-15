BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Apple, cuts share stake in Netflix
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Apple Inc of 1,400 shares - SEC filing
Nov 15 Intel Corp :
* Intel announces $250 million investment for autonomous driving
* Intel Capital is targeting more than $250 million of additional new investments over next two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Paulson & Co Inc takes share stake in Amazon of 5,500 shares - SEC filing