GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price jump soothes cyber nerves
* European stock markets mixed after strong start, Wall St to gain
Nov 15 Questor Technology Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00
* Qtrly revenue $1.67 million versus $1.68 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* European stock markets mixed after strong start, Wall St to gain
May 15 American International Group named Brian Duperreault as its new chief executive officer on Monday, selecting a protege of former CEO Hank Greenberg and an industry veteran known for his turnaround expertise.