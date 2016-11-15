BRIEF-Oxbridge RE Holdings reports qtrly EPS $0.22
* Oxbridge RE Holdings qtrly basic and diluted common share $0.22
Nov 15 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp
* Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation announces sale of its excess MSR portfolio
* Company expected to record gain on sale
* Proceeds to be used to repay term loan and ultimately invested into MSRS
* Expects to recognize a net gain on sale of approximately $16 million as a result of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp reports 6.67 percent passive stake in TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp as on May 5, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pOYeU8) Further company coverage: