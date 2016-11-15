BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma announces quarterly loss per share $0.11
* Hemispherx Biopharma announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
Nov 15 US Auto Parts Network Inc :
* US Auto Parts Network - amended credit agreement to increase amount of indebtedness that is permitted related to capital leases from $2 million to $3.5 million
* Company's letters of credit exposure was increased from $15 million to $20 million Source text (bit.ly/2eXKP5Z) Further company coverage:
* Hemispherx Biopharma announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* 12 West Capital Management Lp reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Shake Shack Inc as of May 4 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rafPcZ) Further company coverage: