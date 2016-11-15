BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma announces quarterly loss per share $0.11
* Hemispherx Biopharma announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
Nov 15 Air Industries Group :
* "We have also begun an overall cost reduction program"
* Air Industries Group - revenue for quarter was approximately $ 15.7 million, approximately $ 5.4 million less than q3 of 2015
* "expect that these cost reductions will yield savings of significantly more than $ 1 million per year." Source text (bit.ly/2f1YBb0) Further company coverage:
* 12 West Capital Management Lp reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Shake Shack Inc as of May 4 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rafPcZ) Further company coverage: