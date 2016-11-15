Nov 15 Air Industries Group :

* "We have also begun an overall cost reduction program"

* Air Industries Group - revenue for quarter was approximately $ 15.7 million, approximately $ 5.4 million less than q3 of 2015

* "expect that these cost reductions will yield savings of significantly more than $ 1 million per year."