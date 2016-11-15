BRIEF-Oxbridge RE Holdings reports qtrly EPS $0.22
* Oxbridge RE Holdings qtrly basic and diluted common share $0.22
Nov 15 Genesis Land Development Corp :
* Genesis Land Development Corp announces declaration of approximately $10.9 million special dividend
* Genesis Land Development Corp - board of directors has declared a special cash dividend of $0.25 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp reports 6.67 percent passive stake in TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp as on May 5, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pOYeU8) Further company coverage: