BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents
* Company has resolved SEC comments and filed its annual financial documents
Nov 15 Square Inc :
* Square statement on executive trading plan
* Square Inc - Jack Dorsey has entered into a stock trading plan to sell shares of square over course of next twelve months
* Square - prearranged plan was finalized in august, and total shares available for sale are capped at approximately 7% of Mr. Dorsey's overall holdings
* Square Inc - proceeds from the sales are for dorsey's financial and tax planning purposes and to enable him to help further fund start small foundation
* Q1 revenue $254,700