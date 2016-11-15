BRIEF-Oxbridge RE Holdings reports qtrly EPS $0.22
* Oxbridge RE Holdings qtrly basic and diluted common share $0.22
Nov 15 21st Century Fox America Inc :
* 21st Century Fox America -pricing to be conducted in 2 tranches consisting of $450 million 3.375% senior notes due 2026, $400 million 4.750% senior notes due 2046
* 21st Century Fox America, Inc Prices an aggregate of $850 million of new debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp reports 6.67 percent passive stake in TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp as on May 5, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pOYeU8) Further company coverage: