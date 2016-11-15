Nov 15 AT&T Inc :

* AT&T Inc - on November 15, 2016 co entered into a $10 billion term loan credit agreement - sec filing

* Under term loan, there are 2 tranches (tranche a and tranche b) of commitments, each in an aggregate amount of $5 billion

* 'tranche 1 commitments' under bridge loan in aggregate amount of $30 billion remain in effect.

* AT&T- in connection with entry into term loan, tranche 2 commitments in amt of $10 billion under $40 billion loan credit agreement have been reduced to zero