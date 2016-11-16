UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
Nov 16 China Molybdenum Co Ltd:
* update on the acquisition of freeport-mcmoran inc.'s copper and cobalt businesses
* Company was informed that thl has waived its right of first offer under terms of tfhl jvsa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.