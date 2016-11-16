UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
Nov 15 Pacific Iron Ore Corp
* Pacific Iron Ore - will continue to work with purchaser to complete transaction but will now also pursue other avenues to develop or sell properties
* Pacific Iron Ore -has been unable to complete transaction with purchaser on sale of interests in St. Anthony's gold project, other Ontario properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.