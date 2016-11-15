Nov 15 Sunlink Health Systems Inc :

* Sunlink Health Systems - shareholders approved amendments to articles of incorporation

* Sunlink Health Systems Inc - estimates that it has approximately $10 million of federal NOLS as of September 30, 2016

* Sunlink Health Systems - shareholders approved to restrict certain transfers of shares in order to protect tax benefits of co's net operating losses

* Amendments generally void transfers of shares that would result in creation of a new 4.9% shareholder