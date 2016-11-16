Nov 16 Nzx Ltd
* Is clear from judgment that nzx should not expect costs to
be awarded against it
* High court found in relation to nzx's claims against ralec
that although four of five claims of misrepresentations made
against ralec parties were upheld
* Nzx's claims were in relation misrepresentations & breach
of warranty and associated claims under sale & purchase
agreement (spa) for clear
* High court found that nzx did not consider resource
required to meet earn-out targets, required by spa
* Therefore nzx was not liable to pay earn out amounts or
any other damages claimed by ralec
* High court found there was no recoverable loss to nzx and
therefore no compensation was awarded to nzx
* Refers to judgment released by High Court Of Wellington in
respect of long-running nzx ralec litigation
