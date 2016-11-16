UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Nov 16 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd :
* Trading in shares of imperial pacific international holdings limited will be resumed at 9:00 a.m. on nov. 16
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)