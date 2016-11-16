Nov 15 Bayer :
* Says successfully places EUR 4 billion of mandatory convertible notes
* Bayer - net proceeds of offering intended for early replacement of portion of undrawn
commitments under syndicated term loan facility agreement
* Bayer - minimum conversion price been set at eur 90, maximum conversion price been set at
eur 108, representing maximum conversion premium of 20 percent
* Bayer-Issuance of notes represents first component of previously announced equity capital
measures of around $19 billion in connection with monsanto deal
* Bayer - notes will be issued at par with a coupon of 5.625 per cent per annum
