Nov 16 Arrowhead Properties Ltd :
* FY revenue (excluding straight line rental income) 1.531
billion rand versus 1.217 billion rand
* Dividend growth of 9.85 pct to 82.55 cents per share
* Core property portfolio growth of 6.1 pct and 7.9 pct with
effect of gearing
* Vacancies have slightly increased from 7.3 pct at Sept.
30, 2015 to 7.8 pct at Sept. 30, 2016 (retail 7.8 pct, office
9.4 pct and industrial 5.5 pct)
* Forecast dividend growth of between 6.0 pct and 8.0 pct
per share for Sept. 30, 2017
