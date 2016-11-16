Nov 16 Abn Amro Group NV :
* Q3 operating income 2.22 billion euros ($2.39 billion) versus 2.13 billion euros in
Reuters poll
* Q3 net profit 607 million euros versus 501 million euros in Reuters poll
* Reuters poll Q3: net interest income 1.58 billion euros, operating income 2.13 billion
euros
* Reuters poll Q3: operating profit 801 million euros, net profit 501 million euros
* For 2020 targets cost savings of an amount of 0.9 billion euros
* Expects to take a provision of 150-175 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2016
* As impact of Basel IV is still unclear, will leave targets for the CET1 ratio (11.5-13.5
pct), ROE (10-13 pct) and dividend payout ratio (50 pct over 2017) unchanged for now
* Holds 316 billion euros in client assets at Sept 30 versus 310 billion euros at June 30
* By 2020 expects investments in growth, innovation and digitalisation to increase by 0.4
billion euros
* By 2020 sees wage inflation, price inflation and regulatory levies to go up by 0.5 billion
euros
* New cost savings identified (0.4 billion euros) will have consequences for approximately
1,500 Abn Amro employees
* Total workforce is expected to decline by 13 pct from 26,500 (22,000 internal and 4,500
external FTEs) in 2015 to approximately 23,000 by 2020
($1 = 0.9306 euros)
